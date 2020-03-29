Live

Coronavirus LIVE: 'Things will get worse' PM says as UK deaths soar above 1,000

Boris Johnson speaks to Cabinet from home after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Prime Minister has warned 'things will get worse' as the people spend their first weekend in lockdown.

On Monday, Mr Johnson announced gatherings of two or more people outside are banned, and Brits are largely confined to their homes to try and stem the spread of the disease.

It is feared the UK could see its peak of infections in three weeks time.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that 1,019 people have now died from the disease, and more than 17,000 people have tested positive.

In a letter to the nation, Boris Johnson has said 'things will get worse before they get better' and urged everyone in the UK to remain in their homes during the 'national emergency'.

He said:"If too many people become seriously unwell at one time, the NHS will be unable to cope.

"This will cost lives. We must slow the spread of the disease, and reduce the number of people needing hospital treatment in order to save as many lives as possible."

Mr Johnson himself is currently in self-isolation inside Downing Street after testing positive for Covid-19.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also tested positive.

Northern Ireland - which has so far seen15 deaths - yesterday granted authorities powers to fine anyone who does not follow social distancing rules up to £5,000.

For all the latest on coronavirus in the UK and around the world, follow our live blog below...