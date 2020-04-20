Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Hospital workers angry at PPE delays as death toll tops 16,000

20 April 2020, 05:31 | Updated: 20 April 2020, 07:41

Concerns have been raised over PPE for hospital staff
Concerns have been raised over PPE for hospital staff. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

There's growing anger over a lack of supplies of personal protective equipment for frontline NHS workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eighty-four tonnes worth of the PPE including 400,000 gowns, which failed to arrive from Turkey as scheduled yesterday will now arrive in the UK today.

The Government's financial support for workers who've been furloughed due to coronavirus opens this morning.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme allows businesses to claim towards 80 per cent of staff wages, up to £2,500 a month.

The number of UK hospital deaths has reached 16,060 after the announcement of 596 more patients deaths.

Follow the latest as it happens:

