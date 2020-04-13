Live

Coronavirus live: UK passes 10,000 Covid-19 deaths

13 April 2020, 08:27

A man pictured in a protective mask in Edinburgh
A man pictured in a protective mask in Edinburgh. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Yesterday the UK passed the grim toll of 10,000 deaths from Covid-19.

But there was good news as Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital, praising NHS workers who helped save his life.

Elsewhere around the world in the fight against coronavirus, China reported a rise in new infections.

This comes days after the lockdown in Wuhan, the epicentre of the disease, was lifted.

Follow all the developments in out LIVE coverage below

Happening Now

