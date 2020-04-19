Coronavirus lockdown exit plan: What is the ‘traffic light’ strategy?
19 April 2020, 12:08 | Updated: 19 April 2020, 12:13
It was reported today that the government is considering deploying a three-stage ‘traffic light’ exit plan to break the coronavirus lockdown.
The news was dismissed by minister Michael Gove today who said it was too soon for the government to make a decision.
But what is the ‘traffic light’ plan and what would it mean for millions of Brits in lockdown?
Red phase - could come in by May 11
Small non-essential shops can reopen
Hairdressers reopen
Warehouses reopen
Nurseries reopen
Travel allowed but discouraged
READ MORE: the latest coronavirus updates live
Amber phase - could come in by May 25
Small businesses with up to 50 staff can reopen
Some social distancing measure are lifted
Wearing a facemask is made compulsory on public transport
Restaurants open but with social distancing seating plans
Schools reopen (the government has denied this)
Green phase - could come in by June 15
Weddings and funerals can take place with more guests
Cinemas, theatres, comedy clubs, sports venues can reopen
Pubs reopen with restrictions
Masks still compulsory on public transport
Gyms can reopen but only with enhanced sanitation
The latest reaction to the plan comes from Michael Gove who said: “"It is the case that we are looking at all of the evidence, but we have set some tests which need to be passed before we can think of easing restrictions in this lockdown.
Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify
"It is entirely understandable, of course, that there should be a public debate about how we approach these difficult choices."
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson also dismissed suggestions schools could open soon, saying: "No decision has been made on when we will reopen schools.
"I can reassure schools and parents that they will only reopen when the scientific advice indicates it is the right time to do so."
Yesterday, figures from the Department of Health and Social Care revealed 15,464 people have now passed away from Covid-19.
Almost 500,000 people have been tested, with 114,217 confirmed cases.