Coronavirus lockdown exit plan: What is the ‘traffic light’ strategy?

A possible 'three stage' plan for lifting the UK lockdown has emerged. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

It was reported today that the government is considering deploying a three-stage ‘traffic light’ exit plan to break the coronavirus lockdown.

The news was dismissed by minister Michael Gove today who said it was too soon for the government to make a decision.

But what is the ‘traffic light’ plan and what would it mean for millions of Brits in lockdown?

Red phase - could come in by May 11

Small non-essential shops can reopen

Hairdressers reopen

Warehouses reopen

Nurseries reopen

Travel allowed but discouraged

READ MORE: the latest coronavirus updates live

Amber phase - could come in by May 25

Small businesses with up to 50 staff can reopen

Some social distancing measure are lifted

Wearing a facemask is made compulsory on public transport

Restaurants open but with social distancing seating plans

Schools reopen (the government has denied this)

Green phase - could come in by June 15

Weddings and funerals can take place with more guests

Cinemas, theatres, comedy clubs, sports venues can reopen

Pubs reopen with restrictions

Masks still compulsory on public transport

Gyms can reopen but only with enhanced sanitation

The latest reaction to the plan comes from Michael Gove who said: “"It is the case that we are looking at all of the evidence, but we have set some tests which need to be passed before we can think of easing restrictions in this lockdown.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

"It is entirely understandable, of course, that there should be a public debate about how we approach these difficult choices."

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson also dismissed suggestions schools could open soon, saying: "No decision has been made on when we will reopen schools.

"I can reassure schools and parents that they will only reopen when the scientific advice indicates it is the right time to do so."

Yesterday, figures from the Department of Health and Social Care revealed 15,464 people have now passed away from Covid-19.

Almost 500,000 people have been tested, with 114,217 confirmed cases.