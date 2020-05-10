Boris Johnson lockdown review: Who can go to work in the UK?

Boris Johnson explains who can work under new lockdown rules. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Who can go to work under the new lockdown rules? Boris Johnson announces small eases around rules and guidelines.

The UK public are asking 'can I go to work tomorrow?' and 'who can work in the UK?' following Boris Johnson's latest coronavirus lockdown review.

In his announcement, the Prime Minister confirmed the Covid-19 lockdown was still very much in place, however, if you could not work from home, you are now permitted to return to work if completely necessary.

So what does that really mean for the UK? And who can go back to work? Here's what Boris said:

Boris Johnson has urged people to avoid transport if they can. Picture: PA

Who can go to work in the UK during lockdown?

Boris has now said you can return to work if it’s impossible for you to do so from home. This includes construction workers or manufacturing.

Key workers are still permitted to travel to work as usual.

Boris said: “So work from home if you can, but you should go to work if you can’t work from home.”

If you are returning to work, Boris has stressed the importance of doing so by car, walking or bicycle to help keep London Transport free and abiding the social distancing rules.

He also mentioned providing new guidance for employers to ensure the workplace remains safe.