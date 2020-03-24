Coronavirus: London Underground 'rammed' on first day of UK lockdown

Tube trains were packed full despite the UK going into lockdown. Picture: Twitter/Richard Gray

By Rachael Kennedy

Key workers travelling to their jobs on the first day of the UK lockdown have said they are "furious" to see London Underground trains still packed full.

Tube driver Richard Gray urged people to stay at home as he shared video of a choc-a-bloc Jubilee Line train.

He wrote: "Please people stay at home. I'm a tube driver, I go to work to move London's key works, so when I commute in and get this, it makes me furious."

Meanwhile, nurse Paul Trevatt criticised the "selfishness of other people" during his commute on the Victoria Line, and tagged Transport for London, health secretary Matt Hancock and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

@SkyNews please ppl stay at home, I’m a tube driver, I go to work to move London’s key works so when I commute in and get this make me furious pic.twitter.com/6qIKCYhvqU — Richard Gray (@richard_gray1) March 24, 2020

"Please measure footfall in tubes and exits and entrances, and if it hasn't changed, a lockdown isn't working," he wrote.

The government has come under criticism in recent days for reducing the number of London Underground trains, meaning more key workers are sometimes packed onto a single carriage.

“Lockdown” on the central line this morning. Running 3 tubes and hour will cause this. Shocking from @TfL pic.twitter.com/BylXNULDPO — LdnCommuter (@LdnCommuter44) March 24, 2020

Another nurse, Julia Harris, who was commuting to Imperial College NHS Trust, said the reduced services meant "you now have more people waiting and piling onto tubes and trains".

Travelling on Tuesday morning, she said she found the District Line to be busy even after changing her timings and route.

Nothing has changed on the #londonunderground this morning then @jubileeline rammed, this is after letting one tube go...#lockdownmyass pic.twitter.com/z3ynV1Hcjp — Juan Sebastian Veron (@OnlyJuanVeron) March 24, 2020

"Seats on the train all had at least one person so people needed to stand, and the District Line was busy as well," she said.

"I don't think things are improved as a large amount of people are commuting early in the morning.

"It is concerning because I have to come to work. The choice isn't there and my commute is quite long.

As a nurse trying to get to work I am so angry at the selfishness of other people - @TfL @SadiqKhan @MattHancock

please measure footfall in tubes exits & entrances & if it hasn't changed a lockdown isn't working. 06:20 - Victoria line carriages - full / RT by #nhsworkers welcome pic.twitter.com/0KZPcCxnoQ — Paul Trevatt (@caspertown42) March 24, 2020

"I worry for my health more on my commute than actually being in the hospital."

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Mr Khan looked to the government to create a "support package" for workers that could "alleviate the situation.

He said: "Many of those still travelling to work today are on zero hours contracts, work in the gig economy or are freelancers.

Same here.

I am a Paediatric Nurse trying to get to work in central London this morning and this was my jubilee line train in at 7am.

Awful. pic.twitter.com/01mKKv9IAH — Rebecca Rose (@R_Rose25) March 24, 2020

"A proper package of support for these workers would alleviate this situation and help public transport, and I've raised this with the government."

It comes after Boris Johnson announced the UK would be going into a lockdown to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Calling it the "biggest threat this country has faced for decades", the prime minister introduced strict measures to keep people at home except for food shopping and for those listed as key workers.