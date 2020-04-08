Coronavirus: Moment '20-30' men playing cricket flee from police

By Asher McShane

This is the moment up to 30 men decided to have a game of cricket in a park in London in defiance of the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.

The large group can be seen showing officers a clean pair of heels after police turned up to disperse them - sprinting away quickly, clearly knowing that their game could have landed them with a hefty fine.

Met officers arrived at Chandos Recreation Ground in Edgware where they found the group of “20-30 males” playing cricket.

Police posted footage online which showed around 10 or so of the group sprinting away from officers, picking up their jackets as they fled.

Police broke up a group of 20-30 men playing cricket in a London park. Picture: Twitter

Kensal Green Police posted online: “Officers from MPS Kensal Green were tasked to deal with people not following government rules.

"What we found in Chandos Recreation Ground NW9 is ridiculous!! 20-30 males playing cricket and running away after seeing police.

"We still cannot believe what we found in the park yesterday... These people clearly don't care about the NHS, but will be the first to complain about our great NHS staff when they end up in hospital with coronavirus."

The official government guidance is that people should only leave their homes for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)

"If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times," the guidance states.

Guidance on exercise states: "One form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle - alone or with members of your household."

Large group games like cricket would not be permitted under the government rules.