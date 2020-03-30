Man accused of killing his wife during coronavirus lockdown

By Matt Drake

A husband has been accused of murder in coronavirus self-isolation after his wife was found dead at their home.

Anthony Williams, 69, is charged with killing wife Ruth, 67, while self-isolating where they live in Brynglas, Cwmbran, South Wales.

Mr Williams appeared in Cardiff Magistrates' Court this morning for a two-minute hearing in which he only spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in Cardiff Crown Court tomorrow.

Grandmother Ruth was taken to hospital after being discovered in the semi-detached house she shared with her husband for some 20 years.

She was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.

Neighbours of the couple spoke of their shock when they heard the news.

A neighbour said: "This is such a shock. I hadn’t seen them for a while but everybody around here seems to be in isolation.

"Police have been here all over the weekend carrying out searches at the home. It’s a real tragedy."

Another said: "They had a couple of kids and grandchildren. This is just awful.

"The family can’t even grieve properly together."

A police spokesman said: "Gwent Police received a call to an address in Brynglas, Cwmbran at around 6.50am on Saturday 28 March.

"67-year-old Ruth Williams was found unconscious and unresponsive at the premises. She was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport where she sadly died.

"A 69-year-old man was arrested, he’s since been charged with murder."

It comes after campaigners warned of an increase in domestic violence as a result of quarantine and a day after Home Secretary Priti Patel vowed victims will "not be forgotten".

The news also comes on the seventh day of Britain's unprecedented lockdown due to coronavirus.