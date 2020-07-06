Nando's to reopen ten dine-in restaurants on Wednesday

Nando's restaurants have been closed for months due to coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

Nando's has revealed the ten locations it is reopening later this week for customers who want to dine-in at their restaurants.

From Wednesday, diners from Kent to Manchester will be able to return to restaurants for the well-known PERi-PERi Afro-Portuguese-inspired chicken.

But the company has warned that things will look a little different upon reopening in order to adhere to government guidelines on social distancing, including differences in the queuing system and customer capacity.

Instead of lining up outside the restaurant, customers will now be able to scan a QR code when they arrive, which will tell them when a table is ready.

The company will also being going cashless, and will allow diners to order and pay for their food from the table.

Reduced capacity will be noticed inside restaurants to make sure the tables remain socially distant, while a limited menu will be in effect to ensure chefs can distance in the kitchens.

So where are the ten restaurants reopening?

+ Beckton

+ Birmingham - Bullring

+ Bluewater - Winter Garden

+ Bolton - Middlebrook

+ Bromley - St Mark's Square

+ Leeds - J27

+ Liverpool ONE

+ Manchester - Trafford Centre

+ Park Royal

+ Westfield London

And Nando's isn't the only fast-food restaurant reopening its dine-in spaces for customers either. KFC made way for eat-in over the weekend, too.

The KFC restaurants that you can now dine in at can be found here.