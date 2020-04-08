Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Boris spends second night in intensive care

8 April 2020, 02:32 | Updated: 8 April 2020, 02:33

The PM has spent a second night in intensive care
The PM has spent a second night in intensive care. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Dominic Raab has said he is "confident" Boris Johnson will recover from coronavirus, as the PM spends his second night in intensive care.

The Prime Minister is said to be in good spirits, is in a stable condition and is not using a ventilator.

6,159 deaths have now been recorded in the UK - after another 786 were confirmed on Tuesday.

The number marks the biggest daily increase yet - but the growth rate is now the slowest since the outbreak began.

Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance says the fight against Covid-19 "could be moving in the right direction".

Follow Wednesday's news as it happens:

