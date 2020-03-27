Live

Coronavirus news live: 578 UK deaths as lockdown continues

27 March 2020, 06:32 | Updated: 27 March 2020, 06:36

The public have been using protective equipment
The public have been using protective equipment. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

People across the UK have taken part in an emotional tribute to NHS workers - with a mass round of applause as the Covid-19 death toll reached 578.

Clapping rang out from doorsteps, windows and balconies last night, while members of the royal family also joined in to pay tribute to the healthcare system and their response to coronavirus.

The Chancellor has been urged to speed up help for self-employed people during the lockdown - after announcing yesterday that financial aid wouldn't be paid until June.

Rishi Sunak has promised £9-billion so workers will receive 80 per cent of their average pay.

Meanwhile, across the globe, the US has overtaken China and Italy as the country with the most Covid-19 cases in the world.

But Donald Trump's predicted America will get back to work 'pretty quick

Follow our live news coverage for the latest:

