Live

Coronavirus news live: Government orders 'non-essential' shops to shut

24 March 2020, 05:40 | Updated: 24 March 2020, 08:31

The UK has gone into lockdown
The UK has gone into lockdown. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Boris Johnson has announced a complete lockdown across the UK in an effort to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

On Monday evening the Prime Minister outlined strict new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, ordering people to only leave the house for a few specific reasons.

In an address last night, the Prime Minister declared the coronavirus a 'moment of national emergency'.

He said the public should go out only to shop for food, exercise once a day, care for vulnerable relatives and for essential work.

Most shops will be closed and police will be given powers to enforce the new rules - such as issuing fines.

355 people have now died across the UK after testing positive for Covid-19.

Follow the latest news as it happens in our live news feed:

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Birmingham New Street station

Empty shop at major station given over rent-free to ease Covid-19 pressures
A Sports Direct store

‘Outraged’ Sports Direct employees to continue working despite closures
London's streets

Air pollution falls as UK goes into coronavirus lockdown

Susan Fitzgerald

Some NI producers ‘flouting’ social distancing guidelines

Jeane Freeman

More than 2,500 Scots likely to have Covid-19 just now, says Health Secretary
Bank notes and coins

Businesses urged to continue offering cash as payment option