Coronavirus: Number of UK deaths jumps by 33 to 177 with almost 4,000 cases

The death toll yesterday was recorded at 144. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the UK has jumped by 33 to 177, with 3,983 people testing positive for the illness.

As of 9am on Friday, a total of 66,976 people had been tested for Covid-19 of which 62,993 tests came back as negative.

A total of 177 people have now lost their lives after contracting the virus.

READ MORE: [Live] Chancellor to unveil workers support package

The latest numbers were released as schools across the country prepared to close for the foreseeable future from Monday.

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:



As of 9am on 20 March, a total of 66,976 have been tested:



62,993 negative.

3,983 positive.



As of 1pm, 177 patients who tested positive for coronavirus have sadly died.



The digital dashboard will be updated later today. pic.twitter.com/rnbSirfC1K — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 20, 2020

These closures are in place for everyone except for vulnerable children and children of those mentioned under the government's list of "key workers".

READ MORE: Who is a key worker and what children are classed as vulnerable?

On Friday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the government's plan to support those in the private sector by paying up to 80 per cent of people's wages.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also called on cafes, bars, pubs and restaurants to close from Friday evening onwards.