Coronavirus: Number of UK deaths jumps by 33 to 177 with almost 4,000 cases

20 March 2020, 18:17 | Updated: 20 March 2020, 18:18

The death toll yesterday was recorded at 144
The death toll yesterday was recorded at 144. Picture: PA
The total number of coronavirus deaths in the UK has jumped by 33 to 177, with 3,983 people testing positive for the illness.

As of 9am on Friday, a total of 66,976 people had been tested for Covid-19 of which 62,993 tests came back as negative.

A total of 177 people have now lost their lives after contracting the virus.

The latest numbers were released as schools across the country prepared to close for the foreseeable future from Monday.

These closures are in place for everyone except for vulnerable children and children of those mentioned under the government's list of "key workers".

On Friday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the government's plan to support those in the private sector by paying up to 80 per cent of people's wages.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also called on cafes, bars, pubs and restaurants to close from Friday evening onwards.

