Coronavirus: Parents' £2,700 lockdown costs as 'boomerang kids' returned home

14 August 2020, 14:28

Young adults have been returning home to live with parents during lockdown
Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Young adults who returned home to live with their parents during lockdown have added around £2,700 on average to household costs, a survey has found.

Subscription services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and meal delivery boxes have contributed to higher expenditure, as have extra food and alcohol shopping, as well as energy bills, Barclays found.

Nearly three in 10 (29 per cent) of parents whose children had returned, however, said it was worth the additional costs and more than a third (38 per cent) said the additional time at home has made their relationship stronger.

The head of Barclays Money Mentors - who conducted the survey - Jo Harris said: "As someone who has moved in with their parents during lockdown, I know first-hand how much of an adjustment it can be and how uncomfortable approaching the topic of money can feel."

Streaming services were a major part of extra costs for parents whose children had moved back home
Picture: PA Images

She added: "Like many, I've been very fortunate that my parents haven't charged me rent but I think it's really important to keep communication as open and honest as possible, so we did have a frank chat about how I would contribute during my time back at home."

Only 10 per cent of the 1,000 parents surveyed said they had charged their so-called 'boomerang kids' rent.

Read more: One in four parents 'consider quitting work' in lockdown amid childcare struggles

The research suggested the majority of adult children were contributing to their parents' costs in some way, and more than nine in 10 (91 per cent) were helping out with household chores.

Cooking was the most popular way to help out, followed by washing-up and cleaning.

