Coronavirus: Chief scientific adviser says 'curve could be flattening' amid rise in Covid-19 deaths

The government's chief scientific adviser was speaking at the daily Downing Street briefing. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance said the number of new cases "could be moving in the right direction" but it would not be clear "for a week or so".

The government's chief scientific adviser was speaking at the daily Downing Street briefing.

He claimed it was possible that we are beginning to see "curve flattening", but it could be another "week or so" before he could be sure.

He told the press conference: "It's possible that we're beginning to see the beginning of change in terms of the curve flattening a little bit.

"We won't know that for sure for a week or so.

"There hasn't been the accelerated take-off and again it's possible that we're beginning to see the start of a change where we might see numbers flattening off.

"It does begin to suggest that things might be moving in the right direction in terms of numbers and it's important that we carry on with the measures that we have got in place in order to make sure that this does go in the right direction."

It comes as the number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK rose to 6,159 - a record increase of 786 in a day compared to 439 on Monday.

Sir Patrick also stressed the importance to continue with the social distancing measures to reduce the number of new cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be spending another night in hospital where he is being treated for coronavirus.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The Prime Minister's condition is stable and he remains in intensive care for close monitoring. He is in good spirits."

No further updates on his condition are expected until Wednesday.

He was rushed to intensive care last night after his symptoms worsened. In an update on his condition today, the Prime Minister said the government is in a "determined mood" to tackle the coronavirus.