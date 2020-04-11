Police issue more than 1,000 fines for people breaking coronavirus lockdown rules

NPCC Chairman Martin Hewitt, speaks during the daily coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

British police have recorded over 1,000 fines being issued across England and Wales for people flouting lockdown rules.

Chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) Martin Hewitt said that as of Thursday a total of 1,084 fines for breaches of coronavirus regulations in England and Wales had been issued across 37 different forces.



"Across all of those forces, that is an average of less than 84 a day," he added.



"This shows that the overwhelming majority of people are abiding by the rules and are staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives."

It comes as Brits are urged to obey lockdown rules amid good weather over the Easter bank holiday.



Mr Hewitt also said that forces had seen a 21 per cent fall in overall crime across the last four weeks compared to the same period last year.

But Home Secretary Priti Patel said that the virus was changing the nature of the threat the UK faces from crime with fraudsters using the virus as a "hook" to scam more than £1.8 million from victims.



She also said that the National Domestic Abuse Helpline reported a 120% increase in the number of calls it received in one 24-hour period.



Ms Patel announced a campaign to provide support for those at risk of domestic abuse and said that up to £2 million would be provided to "enhance online support services and the helplines for domestic abuse".



She added: "I'm launching a new national communications campaign to reach out to those who are at risk from abuse, highlighting that they can still leave home to get the support that you need."