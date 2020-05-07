Coronavirus PPE: 400,000 gowns from Turkey fail to meet UK standards

By EJ Ward

Authorities have impounded 400,000 gowns from Turkey after they were found not to be up to British standards.

The Daily Telegraph reports the protective equipment was flown to the UK last month by the RAF but has been held in a Government warehouse near London Heathrow.

The paper reported the PPE was found to be faulty by inspectors.

There is a global shortage of PPE and the Government has been criticised over its efforts to secure the essential equipment for healthcare workers during the coronavirus crisis.

The Government has faced mounting pressure from politicians and the public over a perceived failure to provide frontline NHS staff with protective equipment.

Ministers insisted they were pursuing "every possible option" to secure additional kit but said that, with unprecedented worldwide demand, the situation is "very challenging" and it was announced in April a supply of gowns had been sourced from Turkey.

However it has since been revealed that some of the equipment did not meet the required criteria to be suitable for use by frontline healthcare workers, the Telegraph reported.

It is not yet clear whether the Government will pursue a refund over the order.

In a statement to the paper, the Department of Health and Social Care said: "This is a global pandemic with many countries procuring PPE, leading to shortages around the world, not just the UK.

"We are working night and day to source PPE internationally and domestically and brought together the NHS, industry and the Armed Forces to create a comprehensive PPE distribution network to deliver critical supplies to the front line.

"All deliveries of PPE are checked to ensure the equipment meets the safety and quality standards our frontline staff need. If equipment does not meet our specifications or pass our quality assurance processes, it is not distributed to the front line."