Coronavirus: Schools donate protective lab gear to frontline NHS workers

Lab goggles, wipes and gloves were among the items donated. Picture: Prince Henry’s Grammar School in Otley

By Rachael Kennedy

Schools in the UK are donating protective lab equipment and cleaning supplies to NHS workers fighting coronavirus.

Safety goggles, aprons, gloves, face masks and wipes are among many of the donations made after healthcare workers put out the call.

Prince Henry's Grammar School in Otley, West Yorkshire, is coordinating an effort with a number of schools to donate equipment in response to a request from a parent who works in healthcare.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus, follow our live blog

Prince Henry's Grammar School in Otley is coordinating a donation effort between a number of local schools. Picture: Prince Henry's Grammar School

Alyson Blakeley, the Faculty Leader, Design and Technology at the school, said she was "very happy to join this national campaign" and had sent the school's freshly-cleaned lab goggles to local GP surgeries and hospitals.

She added that the goggles weren't the same as NHS protective gear, but that staff were "happy to use those instead of nothing at the moment".

"Our NHS staff are working extremely hard under difficult circumstances and we are delighted to be able to support them in any way we can," she said.

READ MORE: Long distance couples offer tips to relationships separated by lockdown

The protective goggles aren't the same as NHS goggles, but the schools say staff are happy to use them for now. Picture: Prince Henry's Grammar School

Meanwhile, the Holy Trinity School and Sixth Form Centre in Kidderminster has donated its goggles, aprons, gloves and masks to staff working in the intensive care unit at Worcester Hospital.

It has also handed over several rainbow pictures created by the students.

In a statement, headteacher Pamela Leek-Wright said the school "had to respond" as soon as it was made aware of the need.

READ MORE: Healthcare workers reveal facial sores after wearing protective gear for hours on end

She added: "It seems such a small gesture, but anything that will help support the incredible service that our NHS are providing, we are happy to do.

READ MORE: 'Unusual' last request to NHS doctor before coronavirus patient put on ventilator

"I know that we will not be the only school to have done this and it makes me proud to be a part of the teaching profession."

Schools across the UK are currently closed to all but children of key workers to help support them during the Covid-19 pandemic.