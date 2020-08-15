Scotland records no coronavirus deaths for a month

The number of deaths in Scotland remains at 2,491. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Scotland has recorded no Covid-19-related deaths for a month, according to latest figures.

A total of 51 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours but no one confirmed as having the disease has died since July 15.

The number of deaths in Scotland remains at 2,491, while a total of 19,289 people have now tested positive for the virus.

The 51 new cases is slightly down from the 65-case increase announced by the First Minister on Friday.

NHS Grampian - the health board covering the Aberdeen outbreak - recorded another 25 cases, while eight new cases were discovered in both Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire, four in both Lothian and Tayside and one additional case in Orkney.

The Scottish Government statistics also show the number of people tested reached the highest level since the start of August, with 15,323 tests carried out.

As of Friday night, 244 people were in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, the lowest number since figures were first published on March 27.

Three of those hospital patients were being treated in intensive care wards.

Commenting on the figures, Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Prevalence across Scotland remains low - and thankfully, another day of no deaths amongst confirmed cases.

"But these figures also tell us that the virus is most definitely still out there - so please be ultra-careful and follow all the #FACTS advice."