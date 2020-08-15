Scotland records no coronavirus deaths for a month

15 August 2020, 19:43

The number of deaths in Scotland remains at 2,491
The number of deaths in Scotland remains at 2,491. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Scotland has recorded no Covid-19-related deaths for a month, according to latest figures.

A total of 51 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours but no one confirmed as having the disease has died since July 15.

The number of deaths in Scotland remains at 2,491, while a total of 19,289 people have now tested positive for the virus.

The 51 new cases is slightly down from the 65-case increase announced by the First Minister on Friday.

NHS Grampian - the health board covering the Aberdeen outbreak - recorded another 25 cases, while eight new cases were discovered in both Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire, four in both Lothian and Tayside and one additional case in Orkney.

The Scottish Government statistics also show the number of people tested reached the highest level since the start of August, with 15,323 tests carried out.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

As of Friday night, 244 people were in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, the lowest number since figures were first published on March 27.

Three of those hospital patients were being treated in intensive care wards.

Commenting on the figures, Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Prevalence across Scotland remains low - and thankfully, another day of no deaths amongst confirmed cases.

"But these figures also tell us that the virus is most definitely still out there - so please be ultra-careful and follow all the #FACTS advice."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Emergency services, including the RNLI and the coastguard, attended the scene and the officer was pulled out the water

Off-duty police officer killed during jet-ski accident off North Wales coast
Bedfordshire Police undated handout photo of Donald Trump-shaped ecstasy pills

Police issue warning over 'dangerous' Donald Trump ecstasy pills
Big crowds gathered in Wilmslow Road, Rusholme as part of huge celebrations

Hundreds of people gather on Manchester Curry Mile to celebrate Pakistan Independence
Students protested outside Downing Street over the results fiasco

A-level students can use coursework to appeal grades, exams regulator says
The National Trust said many of its homes have links to colonialism

National Trust will keep 'distressing' colonial objects on display to 'encourage debate'
The Red Arrow flyover was supposed to be the first over all four capitals in the UK since the 2012 Olympics

VJ Day 75: Red Arrows forced to cancel London, Edinburgh and Cardiff flyovers