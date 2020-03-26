Coronavirus: Sex offender, 84, becomes first prisoner to die after testing positive

The 84-year-old was an inmate at HMP Littlehey. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

An 84-year-old inmate at a sex offender's prison in Cambridgeshire has become the first British prisoner to die after testing positive for Covid-19.

The prisoner at HMP Littlehey, a category C male sex offenders' prison, died on Sunday in hospital and is said to have had underlying health issues.

A Prison Service spokesman said an independent investigation would be carried out by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman "as with all deaths in custody".

He added: "Our thoughts are with [the man's] family at this time."

At least 19 prisoners have so far tested positive for the virus across ten jails, while four staff members have tested positive in four jails.

Three prisoner escort and custody services staff have also tested positive.

Following advice from Public Health England and the Department of Health and Social Care, the Prison Service said it has introduced robust contingency plans at its facilities.

This includes having the capacity to take immediate action in the event of suspected cases of Covid-19 being identified.