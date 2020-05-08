Breaking News

Coronavirus: Six-week-old baby becomes UK's youngest victim to die

A six-week-old baby has become the youngest UK victim to die with coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

A six-week-old baby has become the youngest victim to die in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

The child is among 332 more people to have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in English hospitals, according to NHS England.

A further 49 deaths have been registered in Scotland, along with 28 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland.

The NHS said the baby had other underlying health problems.

NHS England's announcement brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 22,765.

Of those, 58 occurred on 7 May, 124 occurred on 6 May and 41 occurred on 5 May.

The figures also show 21 of the new deaths took place between 1 May and4 May, 72 took place in April, while the remaining 16 deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on 11 March.

This story is being updated...