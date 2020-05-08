Breaking News

Coronavirus: Six-week-old baby becomes UK's youngest victim to die

8 May 2020, 14:45 | Updated: 8 May 2020, 14:55

A six-week-old baby has become the youngest UK victim to die with coronavirus
A six-week-old baby has become the youngest UK victim to die with coronavirus. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A six-week-old baby has become the youngest victim to die in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

The child is among 332 more people to have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in English hospitals, according to NHS England.

A further 49 deaths have been registered in Scotland, along with 28 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland.

The NHS said the baby had other underlying health problems.

NHS England's announcement brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 22,765.

Of those, 58 occurred on 7 May, 124 occurred on 6 May and 41 occurred on 5 May.

The figures also show 21 of the new deaths took place between 1 May and4 May, 72 took place in April, while the remaining 16 deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on 11 March.

This story is being updated...

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

The Countess of Wessex talking via video call to RAF veteran Louis Goodwin as part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day

Sophie hears tales of VE Day celebrations from RAF veteran

A cyclist passes a boarded up shop

UK nations may move at different speeds on easing lockdown – Sturgeon
First Minister Mark Drakeford (Ben Birchall/PA)

Lockdown restrictions extended for further three weeks in Wales
Local Royal British Legion branch chairman Eric Howden, 75, lowers his standard in respect during a two-minute silence in Redcar

Ex-soldier makes ‘best of sad situation’ with socially distanced street party
VE Day 75th Anniversary

VE Day 75 in pictures: Britons bring out the bunting

Moment officer deploys Taser at a man charged with various offences

Police investigate after footage emerges of father being tasered in front of child