Coronavirus: 'Social distancing dancing' forges community spirit for Cheshire neighbourhood

1 April 2020, 18:43

Before the sessions began, many of the street's neighbours did not speak to each other
Before the sessions began, many of the street's neighbours did not speak to each other. Picture: Twitter

By Matt Drake

A street in Cheshire has found a way to forge community spirit while adhering to government rules with 'socially distanced' dancing.

Elsa Williams, 23, shared a video on Twitter of people in her street dancing to the Tom Jones classic "It's not unusual".

The 'socially distant' dancing takes place each day on the road at 11am and includes people of all different ages including children and the elderly.

Local fitness instructor Janet Woodcock leads the dancing which usually lasts for around 10 minutes to cause 'minimal disturbance'.

Ms Williams said that before the sessions began a week ago, many of the street's neighbours did not speak to each other.

She added: "Most people are dancing in their drives. Anybody who looks a bit too close together live at the same residence. People’s health is paramount, so of course 2m+ distancing is maintained at all times."

READ MORE: Follow the latest coronavirus developments LIVE

“Mostly our road is kids and elderly residents who are self-isolating, so they look forward to it.

"Nobody is dancing in time. We know we’re not very good. Ultimately, it changes nothing. But for a few minutes every day, our little corner of the universe feels a bit less alone. That’s something.”

The clip has since gone viral with actor Sheridan Smith tweeting in response to the video: "I want to live on this road."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Business Secretary Alok Sharma

Banks warned it is ‘unacceptable’ to deny funds to firms in Covid-19 crisis
Coronavirus

Coronavirus testing: What we know so far

British travellers are being brought home on Government-chartered rescue flights (Steve Parsons/PA)

UK’s £75m rescue operation ramps up with Algeria flight

57-year-old grandad Thomas Harvey worked at Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford

Coronavirus: NHS nurse died in self-isolation after catching Covid-19 while treating patient
Fir Villa Residential Home/PA

Care home recreates giant game of Kerplunk to lift morale in isolation
Hospital ward

Retired NHS doctor ‘dies after contracting Covid-19’