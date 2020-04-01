Coronavirus: 'Social distancing dancing' forges community spirit for Cheshire neighbourhood

Before the sessions began, many of the street's neighbours did not speak to each other. Picture: Twitter

By Matt Drake

A street in Cheshire has found a way to forge community spirit while adhering to government rules with 'socially distanced' dancing.

Elsa Williams, 23, shared a video on Twitter of people in her street dancing to the Tom Jones classic "It's not unusual".

The 'socially distant' dancing takes place each day on the road at 11am and includes people of all different ages including children and the elderly.

Local fitness instructor Janet Woodcock leads the dancing which usually lasts for around 10 minutes to cause 'minimal disturbance'.

Ms Williams said that before the sessions began a week ago, many of the street's neighbours did not speak to each other.

She added: "Most people are dancing in their drives. Anybody who looks a bit too close together live at the same residence. People’s health is paramount, so of course 2m+ distancing is maintained at all times."

“Mostly our road is kids and elderly residents who are self-isolating, so they look forward to it.

"Nobody is dancing in time. We know we’re not very good. Ultimately, it changes nothing. But for a few minutes every day, our little corner of the universe feels a bit less alone. That’s something.”

The clip has since gone viral with actor Sheridan Smith tweeting in response to the video: "I want to live on this road."