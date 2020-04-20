Coronavirus survivor, 102, receives standing ovation as she is discharged from hospital

By Matt Drake

Heartwarming footage of a 102-year-old coronavirus survivor leaving hospital to a standing ovation has been caught on camera.

Vera Beeley left Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, to rounds of applause from dozens of doctors and nurses.

She is one of Britain's oldest surviving coronavirus patients.

Ms Beeley was diagnosed with coronavirus on Easter Monday a day after being admitted to hospital. But she battled the disease which has claimed thousands of lives and was given the all-clear on Friday, April 17.

Her grandson Ian Whitehead told The Star: "Between the whole family, my nan usually has someone visit her every day, so five weeks without anyone has been quite distressing at times, but she’s such a strong lady.

“The family and I were watching a video this week of her singing ‘We’ll Meet Again’ to all her guests at her 100th birthday party, which feels particularly fitting at the moment.”

Vera Beeley beat the odds as she recovered from the coroanvirus. Picture: Ian Whitehead

The hospital is a Major Trauma Centre managed by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Chief Nurse at the trust, Professor Chris Morley, said: "I am thrilled to hear that Mrs Beeley has recovered from Covid-19 and I wish her and her family all the best.

"Thank you to our fabulous teams who are working hard to provide the best possible care to our patients at this extraordinary time and continue to strive to deliver the best experience and outcomes for patients like Mrs Beeley, despite the current challenges that they face."