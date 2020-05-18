Coronavirus symptoms: What is anosmia?

By Zoe Adams

The Covid-19 symptoms list has been updated by health experts with the loss of smell and taste being as important as the persistent cough and temperature.

Coronavirus symptoms commonly associated with the virus are a new continuous cough and fever and now there’s been an update.

A statement from the four UK Chief Medical Officers, including England's Chris Whitty, have added ‘anosmia’ as a key symptom of Covid-19.

So what is anosmia? And what should you do if you’re suffering from it? Here’s what you need to know about the update:

What is anosmia?

Anosmia, is the loss or a change in your normal sense of smell. It can also affect your sense of taste as the two are very closely linked.

What should you do if you’re suffering from anosmia?

Government guidelines suggest if you notice any changes in your sense of smell and taste, along with a high fever or new, persistent cough, you should self-isolate.

The chief medical officers said: “The individual’s household should also self-isolate for 14 days as per the current guidelines and the individual should stay at home for 7 days, or longer if they still have symptoms other than cough or loss of sense of smell.”

Why have they added anosmia as a coronavirus symptom?

After monitoring recent cases, the four chief medical experts have said they’re now confident anosmia is a main symptom.

They said in their statement: “We have been closely monitoring the emerging data and evidence on COVID-19 and after thorough consideration, we are now confident enough to recommend this new measure.”