Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces expansion in coronavirus testing

28 April 2020, 17:24

Matt Hancock was leading the government's daily press briefing
Matt Hancock was leading the government's daily press briefing. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Coronavirus testing will be ramped up to include anyone with symptoms who works or lives in care homes, are aged over 65, or anyone who needs to leave home for work, Matt Hancock has announced.

The Health Secretary made the announcement while leading the government's daily coronavirus briefing from Downing Street on Tuesday evening.

He said that because of the UK's testing capacity now standing at 73,400 per day, the government would now be able to ramp up testing for the disease.

"Anyone working or living in care homes will be able to get access to a test whether they have symptoms or not," the health secretary announced.

In addition, testing would be made available to all people aged over 65 and anyone in their households with symptoms.

All people who need to leave home to go to work, such as construction workers, manufacturers and research scientists, will also now have access to testing, as well as members of their households with symptoms.

This story is being updated...

