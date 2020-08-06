LBC reporter jets down world's longest and tallest slides as tourist attractions reopen

By Matt Drake

An LBC reporter has bravely tackled one of the biggest slides in the world as tourist attractions across the UK begin to reopen following lockdown.

James Gooderson zoomed down the Search Results the ArcelorMittal Orbit in London.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the attraction has been closed to the public.

But it has finally reopened today but with safety measures in place to protect against the virus such as mandatory mask-wearing.

James said: "They take your temperature when you go in and there is limited capacity.

"They usually have around 1,000 people in the day but now it's down to about 400 because of social distancing."

The slide, which opened in June 2016, turns 12 times, including a tight corkscrew and ends with a 50 metre straight run to the ground.

After the ordeal, which lasts around 40 seconds, James looked into the camera said: "Out into glory. Slightly terrifying but great fun.

"The mask stopped me screaming down the camera."

Although many more attractions are beginning to reopen, the threat of local lockdowns lingers and there have been reports that London could be placed under quarantine if it sees a rise in Covid cases.

Aberdeen has been placed under another lockdown by the Scottish Government after a rise in cases.

The ArcelorMittal Orbit sculpture at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: PA

There are fears over the local lockdown's impact on the tourism sector which only officially "reopened" three weeks ago when guests were allowed to stay in hotels again.

Chris Foy, the CEO of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “Naturally, this is disappointing news for affected tourism businesses who have invested heavily in additional measures to provide a safe customer experience, and for locals and visitors who were planning to enjoy days and evenings out over the coming days.

“VisitAberdeenshire has suspended all promotional campaign activity that can be stopped for the next seven days to ensure that our resources are used most effectively at the right time to attract visitors and locals.

“We will review this in line with Scottish Government’s review on Wednesday 12 August.”

