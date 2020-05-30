Coronavirus: UK death toll rises to 38,76 after 215 more deaths

People board a bus at a stop bearing the message 'Worst In Europe'on Westminster Bridge Road in London. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

The UK coronavirus death toll has reached at least 38,376 after 215 have died with the virus across the last 24 hours, the government has announced.

According to the latest figures from NHS England, there were 146 new deaths in England for patients who tested positive for Covid-19.

NHS England confirmed the latest group of people to die with coronavirus were aged between 46 and 97.

The latest figures bring the toll in England to 26,529 across hospital settings.

Public Health Wales said a further 14 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus which brings the total number of deaths in wales to 1,331.

One more Covid-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland since Friday, bringing the total of mostly hospital deaths to 522.

A further 22 hospital patients in Scotland who had tested positive for coronavirus have died.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Statistics released on Saturday show 2,353 patients who were confirmed to have had the virus had died - up from 2,331 on Friday.

Deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, discussing the latest statistics, said he had noticed "some increase" in cases in the past few days.

But he added: "I want to be clear that that is a trend that we have seen before in these data and what is rather more important is that you look at the seven-day rolling average which continues to show a clear downward trend, and that is important."