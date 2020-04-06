Coronavirus: UK death toll hits 5,373 with over 51,000 cases

Military personnel help administer Covid19 tests for NHS workers at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The UK's coronavirus death toll has hit 5,373, a rise of 439 from Sunday, the Department of Health said.

The number of confirmed cases is now 51,608, with over 208,000 people having been tested.

403 hospital patients in England who tested positive for coronavirus have died, taking the total number to 4,897, NHS England said.

The patients were aged between 35 and 106, and 15 of them had no known underlying health condition.

London has recorded the most deaths - 129. The Midlands has seen 75 and the North East & Yorkshire 67.

As of 9am 6 April, 252,958 tests have concluded, with 13,069 tests on 5 April (excl. Northern Ireland).



208,837 people have been tested of which 51,608 tested positive.



Mayor of London Sadiq Khan revealed on Monday that ten public transport workers have died since the outbreak began.

Eight of those were bus workers, one worked for London Underground and one for Transport for London.

222 people have died in Scotland, an increase of two from Sunday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stressed this would not be a "true figure" and would be "artificially low" as officials change the way deaths are reported.

There were 27 more deaths in Wales, bringing the country's total to 193.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the COVID-19 outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "302 new cases have tested positive , bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,499, although the true number of cases is likely to be higher."

Another seven people have died from coronavirus in Northern Ireland, Stormont ministers said.

This story is being updated.