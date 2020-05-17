Coronavirus: 114 more UK hospital deaths taking total to 34,580

The low number also reflects a glitch in the reporting system on Saturday. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

114 more coronavirus patients have died in hospital, taking the UK's total death toll to 34,580.

90 more patients died in hospital in England, with an additional nine in Scotland, three in Northern Ireland and 12 in Wales, bringing the hospital death toll to 28,399.

Of the 90 new deaths announced in England today, 33 occurred on May 16, 46 occurred on May 15, four occurred on May 14, five occurred on May 13 and two occurred on May 12.

24,617 have died in hospital in England since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Sunday's low number also reflects a glitch in the reporting system on Saturday.

A spokesman for NHS England said: "The Covid Patient Notification System did not operate for a period of time on Saturday 16 May. The consequences of this situation may therefore be reflected in the number of deaths reported today by NHS England and NHS Improvement."

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 889.

A further 12 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of deaths there to 1,203, health officials said.

Public Health Wales said a further 162 people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 12,304.

Dr Robin Howe, from Public Health Wales, said: "Public Health Wales welcomes the announcement yesterday by the health minister of the extension of coronavirus testing to all care home residents and staff.

"In conjunction with the Welsh Government's test, trace, protect strategy published last week, Public Health Wales will continue to work in partnership with our communities, the Welsh Government, the wider NHS and local government in Wales to focus on protecting the health of the people of Wales as we support the implementation of the strategy."

A total of 2,103 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by nine from 2,094 on Saturday, according to latest Scottish Government statistics.

In total, 14,537 have tested positive for the virus, up 90 from 14,447 the day before, figures published on Sunday showed.

There are 59 patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 in intensive care, the same number as on Saturday, with 46 of those having tested positive.

There are 1,308 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, a decrease of 108 from 1,416 yesterday.

Northern Ireland's death toll is 476 after three more deaths were reported.