Coronavirus UK: Government's latest press conference - watch live

24 March 2020, 16:10 | Updated: 24 March 2020, 16:40

Matt Hancock is due to deliver an update on the coroanvirus today
Matt Hancock is due to deliver an update on the coroanvirus today. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The government is due to deliver its daily coronavirus update later today in a digital Q&A session.

Follow all the developments LIVE on this page. The government is expected to give further clarity on who should and should not be going to work, with specific information about the construction industry.

There are also expected to be answers about how people should get to work in London when the Tube is crowded because of a reduced service.

Watch the updates live above within the next hour from Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

