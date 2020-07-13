Coronavirus: 'UK has second highest number of health and social care worker deaths'

The UK is the second worst country in the world for health and social care worker deaths during the coronavirus crisis, according to a report. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The UK has the second highest death toll of health and social care workers of any country during the coronavirus crisis, according to a report by Amnesty International.

The human rights organisation said that at least 540 frontline staff have died after contracting the virus in England and Wales - second only to Russia with 545 deaths.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that 268 deaths involving Covid-19 among social care workers were registered in England and Wales between March 9 and May 25.

In the same period, the ONS reported that 272 deaths involving the virus were registered among healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses and midwives, nurse assistants, paramedics and ambulance staff, and hospital porters.

Amnesty International said it has analysed a wide range of data, which found that more 3,000 health workers have died after contracting Covid-19 in 79 countries.

The report highlights that the UK is one of few countries to distinguish between deaths of social care workers and healthcare workers - increasing the total relative to other nations.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the findings are "in no way an accurate comparison" with other countries.

Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK's director, said: "We have to understand whether these deaths were avoidable, and what led to this terrible outcome.

"There appears to have been a catastrophic failure to provide proper PPE (personal protective equipment) and a failure to grapple with the alarmingly high death rates among BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) health workers.

"This crisis is far from over and an independent inquiry into the Government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic is urgently needed."

The human rights organisation called for an "urgent public inquiry" into the Government's handling of the crisis.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: "This is in no way an accurate comparison - by Amnesty's own admission, this data is distorted by the fact the UK is one of the few countries to count social care worker deaths.

"We have continuously supplied PPE to the frontline throughout this unprecedented global pandemic, with over two billion items delivered and almost 28 billion items ordered to meet future demand, and we have prioritised testing for health and care workers from the outset."