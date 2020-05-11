Coronavirus weddings being given 'anxious consideration' minister says

Weddings coule be changed across the UK. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

There could be a change to rules around weddings during the coronavirus lockdown after couples around the country were forced to cancel their big day, a minister has indicated.

The Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told people to "watch this space" and said he was giving "anxious consideration" to the impact of potential changes when asked.

He was speaking following Boris Johnson's address to the nation around a slight easing of coronavirus lockdown rules, although no mention was made of weddings.

When the nation went into lockdown on March 23 all social events were halted, and churches stopped conducting services.

While the PM's speech on Sunday did not make a reference to weddings or church services the Justice Secretary was questioned by reporters.

Asked about the issue, Mr Buckland said: "You'll be glad to know that we are giving anxious consideration to the issue of marriages.

"We want to help people like you, but there are also some people who are really... they want to get married because things are happening in their life that means they might not be together for a long time, and therefore I'm giving a lot of anxious consideration to the effect of the potential changes here as to what we can do with regard to marriage ceremonies, so watch this space, we're working on it."

