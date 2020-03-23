Coronavirus: Which food chains have closed, and where can I still get a takeaway?

Costa Coffee, McDonald's and Nando's have all announced temporary closures. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

A number of fast food and cafe chains have decided to close in order to keep their staff safe and encourage others to stay indoors.

It comes after a brief period of some brands attempting to stay open with limited takeaway services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But as concerns increase over the spread of Covid-19 - and reports of people ignoring the government's social distancing guidelines - many have taken the steps to shutter temporarily.

McDonald's and Subway are some of the latest to announce closures from Monday evening, following several others that made similar announcements over the weekend.

So - which chains have closed, and where can you still purchase a takeaway?

Closures

- McDonald's to close all stores from 7pm

- Subway to close all stores from 5pm

- Costa Coffee to close from "this evening"

- Pret a Manger

- Nando's

- Starbucks

- Carluccio's

- Abokado

- Byron

- Itsu

- Patisserie Valerie

- Prezzo

- Giraffe

- Pizza Express

Takeaway only

- Wagamama

- Bella Italia

- Ask Italian

- Greggs

- KFC

- Pizza Hut

- Cafe Rouge

- Wasabi

- Frankie & Benny's

- Gourmet Burger Kitchen

- Yo! Sushi