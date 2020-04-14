Live

Coronavirus LIVE: Worldwide Covid-19 cases near two million as UK lockdown continues

14 April 2020, 06:45

Testing continues for NHS staff across the UK
Testing continues for NHS staff across the UK. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The British Government has insisted its plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic "is working" but warned the nationwide lockdown will not be lifted this week.

But Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says there are some "positive signs" from the data which show "we are starting to win this struggle".

He warned the country's still not past the peak though - as he asked people to stay at home to prevent the virus from spreading.

Another 717 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in UK hospitals, taking the total to 11,329. Worldwide the total number of cases has almost reached two million, with 119,686 deaths across the globe.

In the US, Donald Trump has been defending his handling of the pandemic - and hit out at the media.

Follow our live coverage for the latest.

Happening Now

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Coronavirus

Teachers demand evidence from Boris Johnson on risks of reopening schools early
Police have been criticised over their handling of the legislation

'Astonishing' coronavirus legislation being misused as man wrongly convicted, chairty says
Mortgage payment holidays

One in nine UK mortgages now subject to a payment holiday

A London bus

Bus drivers handling cash ‘is a killer’

Sergeant James Eric William Ballard

Spitfire pilot added to ranks of The Few after nearly 80 years
Care workers are asking for better PPE (file image)

Care agency owner says she 'just doesn't know how to keep her staff safe'