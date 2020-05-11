UK's official coronavirus death toll rises by 210 to 32,065

11 May 2020, 19:33 | Updated: 11 May 2020, 21:01

Boris Johnson updated the country's death figures at Monday's briefing
Boris Johnson updated the country's death figures at Monday's briefing. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A further 210 people have died from coronavirus in the UK, according to official government figures announced by Boris Johnson on Monday.

The prime minister confirmed 32,065 people have so far died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community combined after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, as of 5pm on Sunday.

This is an increase of 210 from the 31,855 fatalities recorded the previous day.

As of Monday, there have been 1,921,770 tests carried out in the UK, including 100,490 performed on Sunday - higher than the government's 100,000 target and the first time it has been surpassed in more than eight days.

Read more: Boris Johnson unveils new rules for life under lockdown

Read more: Schools to make 'phased return' from June 1 at the earliest

Mr Johnson added that there have been 223,060 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, an increase of 3,877 on yesterday's numbers.

There are also currently 11,401people in hospitals with the virus, which is down from the 11,768 reported the previous day.

Mr Johnson was speaking at the government's daily coronavirus briefing, which was held today at the earlier time of 7pm and included more questions from members of the public, but fewer questions from the media.

Read more: Commuters told to wear face masks as part of Boris Johnson's coronavirus plan

Read more: Coronavirus lockdown: Can family and friends living separately meet up?

The government's new "stay alert" slogan could be seen on the prime minister's lectern.

Meanwhile, he suggested that workers should begin getting in touch with their employers about how and when to get back to work.

When asked about rules regarding seeing friends and family in parks, he said people must only see one person at a time and must maintain social distancing measures.

He also said he cannot be certain "that we won't be living with this virus for a considerable period of time."

The chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said the risk of catching coronavirus outdoors is considerably less than catching it indoors, hence the relaxing of the open-air rules.

He added there were three categories of businesses, those that are open, those that must remain shut, and those that can open if they respect social distancing.

Mr Johnson later warned there was no guarantee for finding a vaccine, but said he was hopeful one could be found and if not some form of therapeutic treatment could help contain the virus.

Prof Whitty added: “We humans have proved remarkably successful at tackling almost all major infections that we have faced through some means or another.”

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

(PA)

Primary school classes should be limited to 15 pupils, Government guidance says
Coronavirus – Mon May 11, 2020

PM ‘interested’ to see French government adopt similar coronavirus slogan
Coronavirus

We don’t expect a big flood of people back to work, says Johnson
Boris Johnson has warned there may never be a vaccine for coronavirus

Boris Johnson: 'No guarantee' of ever finding coronavirus vaccine
Market stall

All businesses to face Government inspections before reopening
Pupils and their families will have to quarantine if one person in a class tests positive for coronavirus

School children and families will have to quarantine if classmate gets Covid-19