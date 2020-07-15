Covid-19 vaccine: More 'positive news expected' ahead of Oxford trial data publication

There may be positive news about the coronavirus vaccine in the coming days. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

More "positive news" about a coronavirus vaccine is expected in the coming days, reports suggest, with data from the Oxford University trial set to be published on Monday.

The message about the initial trials of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine - backed by AstraZeneca and supported by millions of pounds of Government money - comes following the news of a breakthrough in vaccine-testing in the US.

On Tuesday, it was announced that an experimental vaccine will begin key final testing on or around 27 July after showing promising results across the Atlantic, such as boosting the immune systems of the participants.

The trial of the drug - developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc in the US and based on findings from 45 volunteers - will track roughly 30,000 people to prove if it can be effective in preventing infection.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the US Government's top infectious disease expert, said: "No matter how you slice this, this is good news."

Prince William talks to a participant in the Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine trial. Picture: PA

Meanwhile in the UK, "positive news" about vaccine-testing is expected in the coming days, possibly as soon as tomorrow, according to a source reported by ITV's political editor Robert Peston.

He said the vaccine "is generating the kind of antibody and T-cell (killer cell) response that the researchers would hope to see."

However, his source added that the drug's efficacy will become clearer in the large-scale Phase Three trials that are currently ongoing in Brazil.

It is also still too early to tell whether it will be successful and there could still be shortcomings in developing the vaccine, the source warned.

Elsewhere, Professor of Pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Stephen Evans responded to the potential "positive news" with caution.

“I definitely do not want to respond on speculation," Prof Evans said.

"Even the positive news will have a limited impact at this stage. Rushing into comment does not serve scientific, patient or the public’s interest.

"As scientists, we rely on data and while we could repeat what we know from previous data it is not helpful, especially in the context of rumour about new data, to speculate."

On Monday, the Lancet Medical Journal is set to publish Phase One of its clinical trial data about the potential Oxford vaccine.

"We expect this paper, which is undergoing final editing and preparation, to be published on Monday 20 July for immediate release," a spokeswoman for the journal said.

Developers of the vaccine, known as AZD1222, said earlier this month they were encouraged by the immune response they had seen in trials so far and they were expecting to publish Phase One data by the end of July.

In response to the news about the two prospective vaccines, the London markets surged as traders' hopes were boosted by the prospect.

The FTSE 100 closed 112.9 points higher at 6,292.65p at the end of trading on Wednesday.

David Madden, a market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: "Stocks are driving higher on the back of optimism in relation to the possibility of a Covid-19 vaccine being developed.

"The bullish sentiment has rippled out across Europe, as the FTSE 100 briefly traded above 6,300, the CAC 40 hit its highest level since late March and the DAX 30 reached a mark last seen in late February.

"It is early days yet in regards to the development of a potential vaccine, but many traders are keen to buy into the market."

Meanwhile, shares of Moderna jumped in after-hours trading following the announcement its trial vaccine had boosted people's immune systems just the way scientists had hoped.

