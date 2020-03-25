Dad with coronavirus shares powerful video message from hospital bed

Mark McClurgh has been in the ICU for one week. Picture: Twitter / PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A father from Northern Ireland has shared a powerful video message from his hospital bed as he battles coronavirus, warning people "it is deadly and it is dangerous".

Mark McClurgh, from Northern Ireland, shared emotive video messages to his Twitter to raise awareness of the serious effects of Covid-19 and praise the NHS staff caring for him.

Speaking from his hospital bed whilst attached to a ventilator, Mark explained that he has spent the last week in intensive care at Ulster Hospital, near Belfast, fighting for his life.

"This coronavirus is deadly and it's dangerous. Coronavirus wants to kill you, it wants to take all the life out of your lungs so that you can't even breathe," he began.

"I am grateful I am alive today. I want to thank the ICU staff who work night and day 24/7.

I have Coronavirus I have spent the last week fighting for my life in ICU. I wanted to share personal video about how deadly and dangerous this is. Can you help me retweeting this out. We must protect our amazing NHS staff. #coronavirus #Covid19 1/2 pic.twitter.com/UKFYsPEkh7 — Mark McClurg (@Mark_McClurg) March 25, 2020

"They have saved my life. To all the doctors and nurses, I don't know what to say except I love you," the married father-of-three continued.

So far, there have been seven deaths from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The Public Health Agency confirmed on Wednesday that there were 37 new confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 209.

In a second twitter video, Mark gave a stark warning, saying: "Lastly, don't think this won't touch you.

"This virus, don't think for just one moment it's just a cold and a cough you'll get.

"Please look at me and listen."

I have Coronavirus I have spent the last week fighting for my life in ICU. I wanted to share personal video about how deadly and dangerous this is. Can you help me retweeting this out. We must protect our amazing NHS staff. #coronavirus #Covid19 2/2 pic.twitter.com/ScAb4b4vXw — Mark McClurg (@Mark_McClurg) March 25, 2020

He also pleaded with people to think of NHS workers at this time.

"Please, please listen to all the advice of the government, keep on social distancing, because we will get through this, but we have to at this moment protect the NHS.

"We must protect the heart and soul of Northern Ireland at this moment because our NHS staff, they need us.

"I've seen their faces, I've spoken to them. Some of them have come to terms with the fact they are going to get coronavirus.

"Let that sink in. Do your part. Stay at home."