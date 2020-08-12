UK Weather: 'Danger to life' flood warning as 'severe thunderstorms' set to batter Britain

12 August 2020, 06:10 | Updated: 12 August 2020, 06:12

England's heatwave is set to continue, with London expecting a top temperature today of 31 degrees
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Hight temperatures are forecast for most parts of England with thunderstorms warnings still blanketing the UK.

Yellow storm warning have been issued for all of England and the eastern half of Scotland and a more serious amber warning pertaining to eastern Scotland between Edinburgh, Inverness and Aberdeen.

The Met Office has said the amber warning means people should be on alert for flash flooding and building damage from lightning strikes, floodwaters and hailstones. Delays to public transport, difficult driving conditions and possible road closures could also follow, while deep and fast floodwater could be a threat to human life.

Under its yellow warning, the Met Office is predicting storms in particular for the north-west, north Wales and the West Midlands for Wednesday and Thursday.

Chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said in these areas "exceptional rainfall totals could be seen of 60 millimetres in an hour with a very small chance of 150 millimetres of rainfall in three or four hours".

The Environment Agency has five flood alerts posted for possible flooding in areas around Birmingham, while 17 flood alerts remain current across Scotland.

England's heatwave is set to continue, with London expecting a top temperature today of 31 degrees, which is also forecast for other areas including Cambridge, Yeovil and Southampton.

It will also be warm further north, with Leeds, Sheffield and Nottingham expecting 30 degrees, as is Birmingham and Cardiff.

Ten properties in Lancashire were affected by flooding on Tuesday following overnight storms, the Environment Agency said.

The rainfall caused the Burrow Beck waterway in Scotforth, south Lancaster, to rise by almost a metre in less than three hours, the agency's flood risk manager Andy Brown said.

The Environment Agency said further heavy showers could cause more flooding in "mostly urban areas" of England until Friday, with some homes being affected.

