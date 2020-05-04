Dave Greenfield dead: Stranglers' keyboardist dies after contracting Covid-19

Dave Greenfield of The Stranglers performs on stage at The O2 Arena on October 10, 2019 in London. Picture: Getty

By Ewan Somerville

The Stranglers' keyboard player Dave Greenfield has died at the age of 71 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Greenfield, originally from Brighton, died on Sunday evening after contracting coronavirus during a long stay in hospital for heart problems.

He penned Golden Brown, the punk band’s biggest hit, eventually winning the band an Ivor Novello award.

He was known for his distinctive sound and playing style, using instruments such as the harpsichord and Hammond electric organ.

The Stranglers’ bass player Jean-Jacques "JJ" Burnel was among the tributes to flood in, hailing Greenfield as a "musical genius".

He said: "On the evening of Sunday May 3rd, my great friend and longstanding colleague of 45 years, the musical genius that was Dave Greenfield, passed away as one of the victims of the Great Pandemic of 2020.

"All of us in the worldwide Stranglers' family grieve and send our sincerest condolences to Pam."

Drummer Jet Black added: “Dave was a complete natural in music. Together, we toured the globe endlessly and it was clear he was adored by millions. A huge talent, a great loss, he is dearly missed."

The Stranglers, formed in 1974 in Guildford, recently postponed their farewell tour from this summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Greenfield played on popular tracks including Golden Brown, Peaches and No More Heroes.