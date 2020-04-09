Debenhams confirms it has entered administration with 142 branches still closed

Debenhams has confirmed it has entered administration. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Department store chain Debenhams has confirmed it has entered administration.

The firm has appointed administrators from the FRP Advisory to oversee the process, after announcing it had filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators on Monday.

Debenhams' 142 UK stores remain closed in line with Government guidance and the company said it will work to "re-open and trade as many stores as possible" when restrictions are lifted.

Stefaan Vansteenkiste, chief executive officer of Debenhams, said: "In these unprecedented circumstances the appointment of the administrators will protect our business, our employees, and other important stakeholders, so that we are in a position to resume trading from our stores when Government restrictions are lifted.

"We anticipate that our highly supportive owners and lenders will make additional funding available to fund the administration period.

"We are desperately sorry not to be able to keep the Irish business operating but are faced with no alternative option in the current environment.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and is no way a reflection on our Irish colleagues, whose professionalism and commitment to serving our customers has never been in question."