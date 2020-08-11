Debenhams to cut up to 2,500 jobs due to impact of coronavirus

11 August 2020, 12:13 | Updated: 11 August 2020, 14:09

Debenhams is to axe 2,500 jobs
Debenhams is to axe 2,500 jobs. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Debenhams is to axe 2,500 jobs across its stores and warehouses, the chain has announced.

The high street retailer is seeking to slash costs after being hammered by the coronavirus lockdown.

The department store business is scrapping the roles of sales manager, visual merchandise manager and selling support manager as part of a management restructuring process.

The move, which was first reported by RetailWeek, comes four months after Debenhams collapsed into administration.

A spokesman for Debenhams said: "We have successfully reopened 124 stores, post-lockdown, and these are currently trading ahead of management expectations.

"At the same time, the trading environment is clearly a long way from returning to normal and we have to ensure our store costs are aligned with realistic expectations.

"Those colleagues affected by redundancy have been informed and we are very grateful to them for their service and commitment to Debenhams.

"Such difficult decisions are being taken by many retailers right now, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to give Debenhams every chance of a viable future."

