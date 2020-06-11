Dele Alli fined £50k and suspended for one match for mocking covid-19 on Snapchat

11 June 2020, 13:44

Dele Alli has been fined £50,000
Dele Alli has been fined £50,000. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Spurs star Dele Alli has been handed a £50,000 fine and suspended for one match after posting a video online that appeared to mock an Asian man over Covid-19.

The footballer will miss the side’s ‘Project Restart’ opening game against Manchester United and will be requited to take an educational course.

He posted a video of a man of Asian descent captioned: ‘Corona whatttttt, please listen with volume.'

The video then displays a bottle of handwash with the caption: “This virus gunna have to be quicker than that to catch me.”

Dele Alli has twice apologised over the clip, writing: “n response to the FA decision, I would like to apologise again for any offence caused by my behaviour. 

'It was an extremely poorly judged joke about a virus that has now affected us more than we could ever have imagined.”

“I’m grateful that The FA has confirmed that my actions were not racist because I despise racism of any kind. We all need to be mindful of the words and actions we use and how they can be perceived by others.”

