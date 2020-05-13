Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint and 'punched in mouth' by masked burglars

Dele Alli was reportedly held at knifepoint in his home by two masked robbers. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Premier League footballer Dele Alli was "punched in the mouth" and robbed at knifepoint by masked burglars who broke into his home.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder "suffered minor facial injuries" after being assaulted by two males who entered his north London property.

Masked robbers armed with knives forced the star to hand over valuables during the attack, according to The Sun newspaper.

It place in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the 24-year-old was playing pool with his brother and girlfriend at his Hadley Wood home.

One of Alli's friends was also attacked by the pair before they fled from the scene with two of his watches and jewellery belonging to his girlfriend - model Ruby Mae.

The midfielder posted an update on Twitter: "Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support."

Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support. — Dele (@dele_official) May 13, 2020

There were five people in the house at the time: Alli, his brother, their partners and a friend. They were reportedly shaken by what they had witnessed, according to the Daily Mail.

The footballer's CCTV footage has been handed over to officers, the newspaper added.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that no arrests have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 12.35am on Wednesday, 13 May, to reports of a robbery at a residential address.

"Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.

Dele Alli thanked his followers on Twitter following the "horrible experience". Picture: PA

"Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment.

"There have been no arrests. Enquiries into the circumstances continue."

The attack comes two months after fellow Spurs player Jan Vertonghen 's family were robbed at knifepoint while the defender was in Germany on Champions League duty.

Vertonghen was part of the squad that travelled to east Germany for the last-16 second leg with RB Leipzig in March when four thieves wearing balaclavas raided his home.

The gang were armed with knives, but Vertonghen's wife and two children were unharmed.