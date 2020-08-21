Breaking News

Derby shopping centre evacuated following 'reports of suspicious package'

21 August 2020, 20:39 | Updated: 21 August 2020, 20:41

Intu Derby has been closed following reports of a "suspicious package"
Intu Derby has been closed following reports of a "suspicious package". Picture: Google

By Kate Buck

The Intu Derby shopping centre has been evacuated following reports of a "suspicious package".

Local media have reported the bomb squad is in attendance.

Roads in the surrounding areas have been closed and people urged to stay away.

Two workers from inside the shopping centre told Derbyshire Live the closure is a result of a "suspicious package" being found.

Ben Townsend was eating in a restaurant when the alarm went off.

He told Derbyshire Live: “We were just eating our meal and then the alarm went off and we were told to get out of the Intu. I thought it was a fire alarm but with all the police I don’t know what it could be.

"I don’t think there’s much chance of us going back to our meal now.”

A statement from the police said: "Derbyshire police are dealing with an ongoing incident and the shopping centre will open up as soon as it's dealt with. As per the previous statement, there's no further news at this stage."

More to follow...

