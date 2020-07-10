Disqualified driver damages four police cars during high-speed chase

By Matt Drake

A disqualified driver who damaged several police vehicles during a high-speed chase to avoid arrest has been jailed.

On April 15, officers were on patrol when a Mercedes A class driven by Shuahan Uddin, 27, on the East India Dock Road was flagged up as being linked to an individual known for gang activity, a court heard.

Officers signalled for him to stop, but instead the driver sped away and the police chased in pursuit.

Uddin rammed past police vehicles on a number of occasions and he was only stopped after officers boxed in the Mercedes.

But Uddin still continued to try and evade police and he was Tasered to the ground.

Four police vehicles were damaged in the chase as well as another vehicle belonging to the public.

Uddin rammed past police vehicles on a number of occasions. Picture: Twitter - Met Police

One police officer also received minor injuries.

Police Constable Josh Haase, the officer in the case, said: "Uddin was intent on evading arrest at all costs and showed a complete disregard for the safety of police officers and other road users

"The considerable damage caused to the police vehicles means several police cars are off the road for a considerable time whilst they are repaired.

"This was a sustained period of dangerous driving that was extremely fortunate not to cause a serious injury so it is right that Uddin will now spend a period of time in jail.

"Road traffic officers will continue to deny criminals the use of our roads and will continue to put themselves at the forefront of protecting the public’’

The whole incident lasted around 20 minutes and was brought to an end between junctions four to six of the M11 in Essex.

Uddin was later found to be disqualified and subject to a court order banning him from being in the front seat of a vehicle.

Shuahan Uddin, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Thames Magistrates' Court on April 17 to dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and causing criminal damage to motor vehicles.

At Snaresbrook Crown Court on 3 July he was sentenced to 16 months in prison and he has also been banned from driving for four years and 11 months.