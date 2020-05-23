Dominic Cummings: New claims say aide 'broke lockdown rules for second time'

By Nick Hardinges

Dominic Cummings ignored coronavirus lockdown measures "for a second time", according to new claims.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser was reportedly seen on 12 April visiting a town 30 miles away from where he was staying in Durham, according to a joint investigation by the Mirror and the Guardian.

A week later he was spotted in Durham once again, walking with his wife in Houghal Woods just outside the city centre, despite having been seen in London just a few days before.

This suggests the senior adviser made multiple trips to and from the North East, despite the government's advice at the time being that people should stay at home to limit the spread of coronavirus.

On Saturday, government ministers defending Mr Cummings insisted he had stayed put upon arrival in Durham, where he had travelled to after showing symptoms of Covid-19 to get help from his extended family if required.

Two witnesses claimed to have seen Mr Cummings on separate occasions in mid-April.

One saw him in Durham on 19 April, just days after the aide was photographed in London after recovering from the virus.

A week earlier, the prime minister's key aide was seen by a different witness in Barnard Castle on Easter Day, 30 miles away from Durham, the investigation found.

Robin Lees, 70, a retired chemistry teacher from the town, says he saw Mr Cummings and his family walking by the River Tees before getting into a car around lunchtime on 12 April.

Mr Lees said: “I was a bit gobsmacked to see him, because I know what he looks like. And the rest of the family seemed to match - a wife and child. I was pretty convinced it was him and it didn’t seem right because I assumed he would be in London.”

The second eyewitness, who did not want to be named, speaking on the 19 April sighting, said: “We were shocked and surprised to see him because the last time we did was earlier in the week in Downing Street.”

When asked whether he was considering resigning following Friday's allegations, Mr Cumings said: "Obviously not."

He was also challenged by a reporter about whether it "looked good" to drive up to Durham to self-isolate, to which he replied: "Who cares about good looks? It’s a question of doing the right thing. It’s not about what you guys think.”

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has called for an urgent inquiry into the first-round of allegations that he broke lockdown measures.

In a post on Twitter, a spokesperson wrote: "Labour has written to the Cabinet Secretary calling for an urgent inquiry into allegations Dominic Cummings broke the coronavirus lockdown rules.

"The British people do not expect there to be one rule for them and another for government advisers."

Mr Cummings was first spotted in Durham - almost 300 miles away from his London home - despite having had symptoms of coronavirus, a joint investigation by the Mirror and The Guardian revealed.

A No 10 spokesperson earlier on Saturday said it was "essential" that the prime minister's senior adviser travelled to "ensure his young child could be properly cared for."

"His sister and nieces had volunteered to help so he went to a house near to but separate from his extended family in case their help was needed. His sister shopped for the family and left everything outside," the spokesperson said.

"At no stage was he or his family spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported. His actions were in line with coronavirus guidelines. Mr Cummings believes he behaved reasonably and legally."

However, Labour MP Rachel Reeves said the claim that the police had not got involved "directly contradicts the statement from Durham Constabulary" which confirmed that officers "were made aware of reports that an individual had travelled from London to Durham and was present at an address in the city."

The Scottish National Party's Commons representative, MP Ian Blackford, and Liberal Democrat co-leader Sir Ed Davey both told LBC on Saturday that they believe Mr Cummings should resign.

Both politicians suggested the government had chosen to "cover-up" the story.

Ian Blackford told LBC's Matt Frei that Mr Cummings should resign. Picture: PA / LBC

Meanwhile, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson called on Boris Johnson to "sack Dominic Cummings forthwith to restore public confidence."

“The police’s job of enforcing the lockdown has been made much harder after both the actions of Dominic Cummings travelling over 260 miles and the flexibility with which the government now seem to interpret the guidance.

“People will now say there is one rule for them and one rule for the Prime Minister’s political advisors.

“Across the country millions of people are making sacrifices, including scores of police officers and staff who have separated from their families to protect their health and the health of the nation.

“It seems beyond belief that to justify the breach of guidance they appear to now be questioning the honesty and credibility of Durham Police.

“The Prime Minster, Boris Johnson should sack Dominic Cummings forthwith, to restore public confidence and some credibility to his handling of this dreadful Covid-19 crisis.”

Downing Street has declined to comment on the fresh allegations.