Downing Street advisor Dominic Cummings self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms

Downing Street advisor Dominic Cummings is self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms, a Downing Street source has confirmed.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the virus last week.

Mr Cummings, who is widely considered to be Mr Johnson's key advisor, was reportedly behind the "herd immunity" strategy which has been swiftly abandoned in place of a nationwide lockdown.

Shortly after news of Mr Johnson's positive result was made public, Mr Cummings was seen running out of Number 10 and straight down Downing Street clutching a large rucksack, in footage that was largely mocked online.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock's also recovering from the virus, and England's Chief medical officer Chris Whitty also has symptoms.

Mr Cummings will be in close contact with the rest of the Downing Street team as he self-isolates for the recommended 14 days.



