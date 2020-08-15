Police issue warning over 'dangerous' Donald Trump ecstasy pills

Bedfordshire Police undated handout photo of Donald Trump-shaped ecstasy pills. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

A warning has been issued over "dangerous" orange high-strength ecstasy pills shaped like Donald Trump.

A man in his 30s from Luton has been arrested on suspicion of supplying the orange tablets, which bear the likeness of the US president, said Bedfordshire Police.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes said: "Criminals are constantly finding new ways to sell their drugs and make them more appealing.

"We have seen MDMA tablets created to look like a number of culturally popular items before and a recent example of this is the 'Donald Trumps'.

"The 'Donald Trumps' are dangerous tablets that contain extremely high levels of MDMA and could put anyone taking these in serious harm.

"If you come across these or any other type of drug, please do not take them for your own safety, as you can never be sure what these pills contain."

Police have issued a warning about a dangerous high-strength batch of drugs. Picture: PA

Similar tablets moulded in the shape of the President were seized by German police in 2017.

The haul was estimated to have a street value of £36,000. It was discovered when officers checked an Austrian-registered car on the A30 highway in Osnabrück.

Ecstasy is the street name for MDMA, which is both a stimulant and psychedelic.

Other than stresses to the heart and the risk of poisoning from impurities, other dangers of taking the drug include having an allergic reaction to the drug itself.

The drug also makes the user retain water while increasing their thirst. Some users have been known to die from overhydration.