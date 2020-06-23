Downing Street cancels daily coronavirus press conference

The Daily No10 press conferences will be stopped after today. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The government's daily press conference on coronavirus is being cancelled after today, No10 has announced.

The press conference led by Boris Johnson this afternoon will be the last of the daily updates, instead the press conferences will only be held when there is a "significant announcement," No10 said.

A No 10 spokesman said: "From today, the press conferences will no longer be daily.

"We’ll continue to hold press conferences to coincide with significant announcements, including with the PM.

"We will be publishing all of the data which has previously been included in the press conference slides on gov.uk every week day."

Fears were raised that the cancellation of the daily updates will lead to less scrutiny of the government as the nation comes out of lockdown.

It comes after the Prime Minister announced a major easing of lockdown measures in England including the reopening of pubs and restaurants and the reduction of the two metre social distancing rules to a new "one metre plus" rule.