Driving test booking site offline taken offline until Wednesday

The site to book driving tests will be offline until Wednesday morning. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has suspended the booking of all driving tests until Wednesday after the website was swamped with people trying to book.

The DVSA’s website crashed yesterday as bookings resumed in England and Wales with seven million recorded attempts to book tests.

An update was issued today saying that the booking service was being taken offline until 8am on Wednesday August 26 for ‘essential maintenance’.

The DVSA said it would help the website cope with the increased demand from people trying to book tests.

The following services will be unavailable until Wednesday:

- booking your driving test

- changing your driving test appointment

- checking your driving test appointment details

- cancelling your driving test

DVSA Chief Executive Gareth Llewellyn said:

“Coronavirus has severely impacted our business as usual operations, including by stopping driving tests in March. Since then DVSA have only been dealing with applications for emergency driving tests for critical workers.

“Following unprecedented demand for the driving test booking system with almost 7 million attempts to book a test when it opened, we need to carry out urgent maintenance so people can book tests.

“We have to close the booking service until Wednesday 26 August and are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”